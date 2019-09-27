Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo)

PM Modi to address 74th session of UNGA today

ANI | Updated: Sep 27, 2019 17:01 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on Friday, in what would be his maiden speech at the world body after assuming office for the second term.
Modi's speech will outline the country's larger role on the world stage and what it was doing on the development, peace and security fronts. The government has maintained that the Prime Minister will not mention the Kashmir issue at all during the time allotted for the address, in view that the revocation of Article 370 is India's internal matter.
The address will likely take place at around 7:30 pm (IST), shortly before Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will deliver his speech. Islamabad, on its part, has made it clear that Khan would raise the issue of Kashmir at the world body. The country has been pitching the matter aggressively ever since August 5, even after being snubbed on several occasions in the past.
Modi's speech on Friday comes four years after he last addressed the top world body; in the interim years, the UNGA was addressed by then External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.
The 69th session of the UNGA had witnessed the Indian Prime Minister calling for the early adaptation of the Comprehensive Convention on Global Terrorism, saying it was a matter that had been pending for long. He had made it clear that India wanted to pursue bilateral talks with Pakistan, in an environment of peace, free of the shadow of terror.
Modi's address at the UN comes on the final day of his six-day visit to the US. The Prime Minister had a packed agenda of bilateral and multilateral engagements in New York, beginning with the mega "Howdy, Modi!" event that witnessed him sharing the stage with US President Donald Trump before a crowd of more than 50,000 Indian-Americans.
Modi was also honoured with the Global Goalkeeper Award by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for his contributions to the cleanliness drive and efforts to improve access to sanitation in India through Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 15:16 IST

Pak is blot on humanity, virus for entire world: Baloch activist

Geneva [Switzerland], Sept 27 (ANI): Calling Pakistan a "blot on humanity", a Baloch activist has said the country which was created for Islam has emerged as the biggest enemy of the religion itself.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 14:55 IST

Turkey: 30 people injured in Istanbul earthquake

Istanbul [Turkey], Sept 27 (Sputnik/ANI): At least thirty people have been injured in an earthquake in Istanbul, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 14:47 IST

Israel to launch direct flight service from Kochi tomorrow

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): In what can be seen as a boost to India-Israel ties, Arkia Israeli Airlines will inaugurate its direct flight from Cochin International Airport to Tel Aviv on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 14:23 IST

Russian court orders arrest of 9 IS supporters

Moscow [Russia], Sept 27 (Sputnik/ANI): A Russian court on Friday ordered the arrest of nine supporters of the Islamic State (IS) for sponsoring terrorists in Syria and Iraq.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 14:17 IST

Russia's border forces detain 262 North Korean fishermen in...

Moscow [Russia], Sept 27 (ANI): Russia border forces on Friday detained three schooners and several motorboats with 262 North Korean fishermen in the exclusive economic zone.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 13:58 IST

UK-flagged tanker held by Iran starts moving from port

Tehran [Iran], Sept 27 (ANI/Sputnik): UK-flagged Stena Impero tanker, seized by Iran since July, has started moving from Tehran's port of Bandar Abbas toward international waters.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 13:26 IST

Qandeel Baloch murder case: Brother sentenced to life imprisonment

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 27 (ANI): A Pakistan court on Friday sentenced Wasim Khan to life imprisonment for murdering his sister, Qandeel Baloch.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 13:13 IST

PM Modi meets Cyprus President, reiterates India's support to...

New York [USA], Sept 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reiterated India's consistent support to the "independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and unity" of the Republic of Cyprus.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 13:04 IST

Pakistan invites Permanent Members of UNSC to inspect terror...

New York [USA], Sept 27 (ANI): Pakistan has invited permanent members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and other countries to inspect terrorist camps in the Islamic country.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 12:39 IST

Pakistan in the midst of economic crisis, says UN

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 27 (ANI): Despite support from China and Saudi Arabia and a huge IMF loan that helped Pakistan to address its immediate economic crisis, the United Nations on Thursday said that the country is still in the midst of a crisis.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 12:28 IST

US asks Pak to take action against Masood Azhar

New York [US], Sept 27 (ANI): The United States has asked Pakistan to take action against Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar and other terrorists, who have been able to "exploit" their presence in Pakistan.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 11:46 IST

Nepal Rastra Bank orders to deploy guard at every ATM round the clock

Kathmandu [Nepal], Sept 27 (ANI): Nepal Rastra Bank (NRB) on Thursday directed all private and public sector banks to deploy guards at every ATMs round the clock.

Read More
iocl