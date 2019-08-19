Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo)

PM Modi to attend G-7 summit in France from Aug 25

ANI | Updated: Aug 19, 2019 19:00 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a two-day visit to the French city of Biarritz on August 25 to attend the G-7 summit where India has been invited as a partner country.
Modi is expected to speak in sessions on the environment, climate, oceans, and digital transformation, besides also holding bilaterals with leaders of other countries participating in the summit, said an official statement issued on Monday evening.
Prior to this, the Prime Minister will be on a two-day official visit to France on August 22, where he will hold bilateral meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Edouard Philippe.
An address to the Indian community and the inauguration of the Memorial for the Indian victims of the Air India crashes at Nid D'Aigle are part of the scheduled programs of the visit, added the statement.
India and France are strategic partners since 1998 and share a comprehensive, dynamic and multi-faceted relationship. The two countries have strong cooperation in the fields of defense, maritime security, space, cyber, counter-terrorism, and civil nuclear energy along with robust trade and investment relations.
The bilateral visit to France and the invitation to G-7 Summit are in keeping with the tradition of strong and close partnership and high-level political contacts between the two countries. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 18:35 IST

Taliban promotes training of fighters despite ongoing peace talks with US

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): The Taliban continues to promote the training of its fighters and attacks on Afghan and Coalition forces, even as the group inches closer to signing a peace deal with the United States aimed at ending the 18-year-long war in Afghanistan.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 18:02 IST

Pak Army Chief Gen Bajwa's term extended for 3 more years

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 19 (ANI): The term of Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has been extended for another three years.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 15:54 IST

Afghanistan: Multiple blasts in Jalalabad injure 66

Jalalabad [Afghanistan], Aug 19 (ANI): At least 66 civilians sustained injuries in multiple blasts in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province on Monday, state media reported.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 15:21 IST

ANA celebrates 30th anniversary of flight connecting Japan, Thailand

Bangkok [Thailand], Aug 19 (ANI): With the increasing number of low-cost airlines around the world, Japan's All Nippon Airways (ANA) is attracting attention with its unique paint, as well as by improving its services.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 15:15 IST

US attempts to seize oil tanker will have 'grave consequences': Iran

Tehran [Iran], Aug 19 (ANI): Iran on Monday said that attempts by the United States to seize recently freed Iranian oil tanker will have "grave consequences".

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 15:03 IST

Lithuania: Vice Pres urges Indian community to strengthen ties...

Vilnius [Lithuania], Aug 19 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday called upon the Indian community in Lithuania to serve as a bridge in strengthening economic and cultural relations between the two countries.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 14:52 IST

JCB issues new credit card in India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Although India has a fast-growing economy, the dominant method of payment is still cash, which makes the country an untapped market for the credit card companies.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 14:09 IST

How Singapore Firms are being Impacted by the stalled Amaravati Project

Singapore, Aug 19 (ANI): Mere seven months after the groundbreaking ceremony of the Amaravati Welcome Gallery, it looks increasingly likely that the ostentatious state capital project could be scaled back dramatically.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 13:58 IST

Nangarhar: 16 wounded in multiple blasts

Nangarhar, [Afghanistan], Aug 19 (ANI): At least 16 people suffered injuries in multiple blasts in Jalalabad city of Nangarhar, Afghanistan on Monday, provincial governor's spokesman Attaullah Khogyani said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 13:57 IST

New York witnesses spectacle of India's glorious cultural diversity

New York [US], Aug 19 (ANI): The spectacle of India's cultural diversity was witnessed on the streets of New York on Sunday when thousands of Indians living in the city and the vicinity showed up in full strength for the World's largest India Day Parade held at the Madison Avenue here.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 13:30 IST

Pak summons Indian envoy yet again

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 19 (ANI): Pakistan on Monday summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia for the fifth time in the last eight days over alleged ceasefire violation by Indian troops along the Line of Control (LoC).

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 13:20 IST

Canada: Ottawa streets decked up in tricolour for I-Day celebrations

Ottawa [Canada], Aug 19 (ANI): Holding tricolours, scores of Indian nationals marched through the streets of Ottawa on Sunday to celebrate India's Independence Day.

Read More
iocl