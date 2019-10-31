Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo)
PM Modi to attend host of summits in Thailand from Nov 2-4, including RCEP meet

ANI | Updated: Oct 31, 2019 21:04 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a three-day visit to Thailand from November 2 to participate in the ASEAN, East-Asia, and RCEP summits, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.
The Prime Minister's engagements on the first day include his address to the Indian community living in the country and the release of a commemorative coin marking the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, as well as the release of a Thai translation of Tamil classic Tirukkural, the MEA said.
On November 3, Modi will co-chair the 16th ASEAN-India summit with Thailand Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, on whose invitation he is visiting the country.
"The ASEAN-related summits are an integral part of our diplomatic calendar. This will be Prime Minister Modi's seventh ASEAN-India summit and sixth East Asia summit," the Ministry of External Affairs' Secretary (East) Vijay Thakur Singh said during a press briefing.
"Last year, in January, you would recall that India had hosted the 25th anniversary commemorative summit of Indo-ASEAN in which all the 10 ASEAN leaders had participated. Then, the Delhi Declaration was adopted wherein it was agreed to further to strengthen and deepen the ASEAN-India strategic partnership," she added.
The meeting will take stock of the progress made in the relationship between India and the ASEAN member countries. Several Indian initiatives are currently implemented in this regard, such as New Delhi's commitment to offering 1,000 PhD scholarships to ASEAN students at the IITs. The said initiative has a budget of about Rs 300 crores and is the largest human resource initiative for ASEAN member countries by India and for any of ASEAN's dialogue partner.
It was unveiled and its implementation began in September this year when both External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and the Minister for Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal jointly launched this initiative.
New Delhi is also working on the establishment of centres for excellence in software development and training in the CMLV countries under a budget of about USD 8.6 million. In addition, the country is in close consultation with its ASEAN partners to identify specific projects under its USD 1 billion line of credit for its ASEAN country partners.
"Strengthening ASEAN and ASEAN-led mechanisms, enhancing connectivity, whether it is sea, land, air, digital, people-to-people, deepening our economic partnership, enhancing cooperation in the digital domain, including cybersecurity, and improving marine-time cooperation are some of the key themes of India-ASEAN cooperation," Singh said.
On the following day, the Prime Minister will attend a special lunch hosted by the Thai Prime Minister for the leaders of the East Asian countries participating in the summit. The leaders on this platform will exchange views on progressing the global sustainable development agenda.
"The theme of this has been chosen by Thailand. In fact, Thailand, under its chairmanship, is promoting the themes advancing partnerships for sustainability. So, we are also working to support this theme and contributing to the discussions that are taking place," Singh informed.
"If you look at it specifically, Thailand co-hosted the India-ASEAN workshop with New Delhi on the blue economy in September this year where the focus of the discussion was the sustainable use of marine resources. So we are working on the sustainability concept with Thailand," she added.
Later in the day, the Prime Minister will take part in the 14th East Asia summit. The agenda of the summit would be to review the future direction of East Asia cooperation and exchange views on regional and international issues.
The member countries participating in the summit account for 54 per cent of the world's population and 58 per cent of the world's GDP.
"Much of the success of this platform is because of the central role that the ASEAN countries play. We acknowledge their role and always call for the centrality of the ASEAN in our Indo-Pacific approach," Singh said.
Subsequently, the Prime Minister will take part in the RCEP summit, where the leaders of the member countries will review the state of negotiations which are ongoing in Bangkok currently and will continue over the next few days.
On the sidelines of the three summits, the Prime Minister will hold several bilaterals. He will return to New Delhi on the evening of November 4. (ANI)

