PM Modi to deliver keynote address at Invest India Conference today

New Delhi [India], October 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the Invest India Conference in Canada at 6:30 pm on Thursday.

According to an official statement by the Prime Minister's Office, the 'Invest India Conference' will give the Canadian business community a first-hand perspective of the opportunities to invest in India.

"Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will deliver the keynote address at the Invest India Conference in Canada, around 6:30 pm today. The forum aims to give Canadian business community a first-hand perspective of the opportunities to invest in India and showcase India as an investment destination," the statement read.

The Conference will have participation from representatives from banks and insurance companies, investment funds, companies in sectors like aviation, electronics and manufacturing, consultant firms and universities. (ANI)