Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo)

PM Modi to embark on two-day visit to Saudi Arabia today

ANI | Updated: Oct 28, 2019 04:24 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia on Monday with an aim to boost bilateral ties between the two countries in key sectors including energy and finance.
Modi is paying a visit to the Kingdom at the invitation of Saudi King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. The Prime Minister will hold talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and launch the RuPay card in the country during the two-day visit.
He will also attend the third session of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) Forum in Riyadh, where he will deliver the keynote address.
The Prime Minister will arrive in Riyadh on Monday night. A few Saudi ministers are slated to meet the visiting dignitary, the following day.
Modi is also scheduled to address the FII plenary session on Tuesday. He will leave for New Delhi on the same night.
The FII is also known as the 'Davos in the Desert' which has been hosted by Riyadh since 2017 to project the Kingdom as a potential investment hub in the region.
"There will also be a bilateral segment to his visit where Prime Minister Modi will meet Mohammed Bin Salman Al Saud, Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, and hold bilateral talks with him," TS Tirumurti, Secretary (Economic Affairs), Ministry of External Affairs, had told reporters on Thursday.
"An agreement on the Strategic Partnership Council will also be signed. There will also be separate delegation-level talks with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia," he added.
The two countries are expected to hold joint naval exercises in December this year.
Modi's visit to Saudi Arabia comes amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following New Delhi's decision to revoke Article 370 that granted special powers to Jammu and Kashmir. Islamabad has unilaterally downgraded bilateral ties and has been attempting to internationalise the Kashmir issue but to no avail.
Pakistan on Sunday turned down a request from India for the use of its airspace for Modi's visit to Saudi Arabia. According to media reports, India had sought Pakistan's permission to use the country's airspace on October 28 for Modi.
New Delhi has taken the matter of Islamabad's move to deny permission to the Prime Minister's special flight to use its airspace, to the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), sources in the government have said.
According to the sources, overflight clearances are sought and granted by other countries as prescribed by the ICAO guidelines.
"Overflight clearances are sought and granted by other countries as per the prescribed guidelines of the ICAO. India will continue to seek such overflight clearances. We have taken up the matter of such denial with the civil aviation body," said the sources.
"Pakistan should reflect upon its decision to deviate from well-established international practice, as well as reconsider its old habit of misrepresenting the reasons for taking unilateral action," added the sources.
The sources further said: "We regret the decision of the Government of Pakistan to yet again deny the overflight clearance for VVIP special flight, which is otherwise granted routinely by any normal country."
Pakistan had earlier also denied Modi access to its air space for his visit to the US to attend the 74th UN General Assembly session in September. Prior to this, President Ram Nath Kovind was also denied permission to use Pakistan's airspace for his official visit to Europe. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 06:12 IST

UN official 'disappointed' with Guterres for not demanding...

New York [USA], Oct 28 (ANI): Asserting that international scrutiny of the murder of slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi was "absolutely required", a UN official on Sunday expressed disappointment that the world body's Secretary-General Antonio Guterres did not demand a criminal investigation into the

Read More

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 05:47 IST

Netanyahu, Gantz hold coalition talks amid political stalemate in Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], Oct 28 (ANI): Israel's longest-serving leader Benjamin Netanyahu and his main rival and Blue and White Party leader Benny Gantz met here on Sunday in a fresh bid to break the political stalemate and prevent an unprecedented scenario of a third parliamentary election in less than a y

Read More

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 05:23 IST

Baghdadi's death 'turning point' in fight against terror: Erdogan

Ankara [Turkey], Oct 28 (Sputnik/ANI): The elimination of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the leader of the Islamic State (ISIS) terror organisation by US forces in Syria is a "turning point" in the fight against terrorism and Turkey is determined to continue contributing to it, Turkish President Recep Tayyi

Read More

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 04:43 IST

6 killed in Colombia military chopper crash

Bogota [Colombia], Oct 28 (Sputnik/ANI): Six people died as a result of a military helicopter's crash in the central Colombian municipality of Alban, the country's air force said on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 04:24 IST

California Governor declares state emergency due to wildfires

Sacramento (California) [USA], Oct 28 (ANI): California Governor Gavin Newsom on Sunday declared a state emergency in the wake of massive wildfires fueled by powerful winds in the region and urged the people to follow all warning by local officials even as rescue and firefighting operations are on.

Read More

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 03:55 IST

Israel's Netanyahu extends Diwali greetings to 'friend' PM Modi

Tel Aviv [Israel], Oct 28 (ANI): Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday extended his wishes to his 'friend' Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Diwali or the festival of lights.

Read More

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 01:35 IST

London: Security beefed up at Indian High Commission as...

London [UK], Oct 28 (ANI): Security was tightened at the Indian High Commission here on Sunday as anti-India protestors gathered to demonstrate in the area.

Read More

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 22:14 IST

India takes Pak to world body for denying permission to use...

New Delhi [India], Oct 27 (ANI): India has taken the matter of Pakistan's move to deny permission to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's special flight to use its airspace, to the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), sources in the government have said.

Read More

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 21:55 IST

We were searching for Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi for three years: US President

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 27 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Sunday said that Washington was looking for Islamic State (IS) chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi for three years and only started getting some positive feedback a month ago.

Read More

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 19:55 IST

Baghdadi died like a dog, died like a coward: US President

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 27 (ANI): President Donald Trump on Sunday said that Islamic State (IS) chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi "died like a dog, died like a coward" in operation conducted by the US special forces in Syrian province of Idlib.

Read More

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 19:43 IST

Afghanistan presidential poll result to be out on November 14

Kabul [Afghanistan], Oct 27 (ANI): Hawa Alam Nuristani, chief of Independent Election Commission (IEC) of Afghanistan, on Sunday notified that the result of the Afghan Presidential election will be announced on November 14.

Read More

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 19:04 IST

US President confirms death of IS chief al-Baghdadi

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 27 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Sunday confirmed the death of Islamic State (IS) chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Read More
iocl