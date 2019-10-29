Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo)
PM Modi to hold talks with Saudi king today

ANI | Updated: Oct 29, 2019 09:10 IST

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], Oct 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Riyadh for a two-day visit, is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with King of Saudi Arabia, Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, on Tuesday.
Prime Minister Modi arrived in Saudi Arabia on Monday at the invitation of the Saudi King. Upon his arrival at the King Khalid International Airport, Modi inspected a guard of honour.
In his statement, the Prime Minister noted that India and Saudi Arabia have enjoyed traditionally close and friendly relations and that the latter has been one of the largest and reliable suppliers of India's energy needs.
This is Modi's second visit to the Gulf nation During his first visit in 2016, King Salman conferred Saudi's highest civilian award on him. The Crown Prince visited India in February 2019.
The Prime Minister will deliver a keynote address at the Future Investment Initiative (FII) which will be followed by an interaction with a moderator at the conference.
The FII Forum is also known as the 'Davos in the Desert' which has been hosted by Riyadh since 2017 to project the Kingdom as a potential investment hub in the region. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will also participate in the third edition of Saudi's high-profile annual financial conference.
After delivering the address, Modi will meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. A dinner will be hosted by the Crown Prince in honour of the Indian leader.
Prime Minister Modi will then depart for New Delhi in the night after wrapping up his engagements.
Prior to his departure, Modi said in a statement that he looks forward to his participation in the FII Forum where he would be speaking about the growing trade and investment opportunities for the global investors in India as the country marches forward to a USD 5 trillion economy by 2024. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 08:26 IST

