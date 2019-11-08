PM Modi to inaugurate Kartarpur corridor checkpost on Nov 9

New Delhi [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the integrated check post (ICP) of the Kartarpur Corridor on Saturday, thereby facilitating smooth, visa-free movement of Indian pilgrims to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan.

The ICP is located at Dera Baba Nanak, Gurdaspur, in Punjab. Prior to the inauguration, Modi will pay obeisance at Ber Sahib Gurudwara at Sultanpur Lodhi, Prime Minister's Office (PMO) tweeted on Friday.





India and Pakistan had on October 24 signed an agreement on the modalities for operationalising Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, paving the way for its inauguration ahead of the 550th birth anniversary of the Sikh faith founder Guru Nanak Dev. (ANI)

