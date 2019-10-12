PM Modi to inaugurate Kartarpur corridor on Nov 8: Harsimrat Badal

New Delhi [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the much-awaited Kartarpur corridor, connecting the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab's Gurdaspur with Darbar Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan, on November 8.

Taking to Twitter, Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Saturday announced, "With the blessings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, Sikh Panth's ardaas for 'khule darshan deedar' of Sri Kartarpur Sahib to finally become reality! On Nov 8th, history will be created with PM @narendramodi ji inaugurating the #kartarpurcorridor (ICP)."



Speaking to media, Badal said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Kartarpur corridor on November 8. After the inauguration, he will pay his obeisance at Sultanpur Lodhi. On November 11, Home Minister Amit Shah will visit the SGPC (Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee) stage. On November 12, President Ram Nath Kovind will visit the SGPC stage."

Pakistan on October 10 had said that no date has been fixed so far for the inauguration of the corridor, albeit it assured that the work on the same is expected to be completed on time.

"Kartarpur Saheb project is expected to be completed on time and the opening will take place as committed by the Prime Minister of Pakistan," Pakistan Foreign Minister spokesperson Mohammad Faisal said during the media briefing, adding that the "Dates have not been finalised as yet."

The corridor will connect Kartarpur Sahib with Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district of Punjab and facilitate visa-free movement of Indian pilgrims. (ANI)

