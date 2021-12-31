PM Modi to inaugurate Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2022 on Jan 10

Gandhinagar [India], December 31 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2022 on January 10 in a glittering function at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar, in the presence of a galaxy of leaders from 26 countries, business magnates, and investors from India and overseas.

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2022 scheduled from January 10 to 12 will set new benchmarks as 26 partner countries, 15 Foreign Ministers and 4 Foreign Governors will attend the mega-event.

The most awaited 10th Edition of the Summit is set to be a grand affair. The mega-event scheduled has received tremendous response from partner countries, business leaders, Heads of States and Governments, industries, and thought leaders, according to the Statement.

For the first time, Heads of States and Heads of Governments of five nations would attend the Summit. They include Mikhail Mishustin, Prime Minister of Russia, Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, President of Mozambique, Pravind Jugnauth, Prime Minister of Mauritius, Sher Bahadur Deuba, Prime Minister of Nepal, and Janez Jansa, Prime Minister of Slovenia.

The 26 countries that have partnered for the VGGS 2022, will further enhance the reach and engagement of the Summit with the international business and knowledge community.



Over the past two decades, the Summit has established Gujarat's position as the world's gateway to India, the land of opportunities.

Among those gracing the occasion will be global business tycoons and CEOs. They include Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem (DP World), Didier Casimiro (Rosneft), Tony Fountain (Nyara Energy Limited), Toshihiro Suzuki (Suzuki Motor Corp), Vivek Lall (Global Atomics Global Corporation), Maeda Tadashi (Japan Bank for International Cooperation), Salil Gupte (Boeing India Pvt Ltd) and William L. Blair (Lockheed Martin India Pvt. Ltd.).

Despite challenging times globally, the Summit is on course to succeed and showcase the State's potential to the world, according to the statement.

The prominent Indian business leaders that will be participating in the Summit include Mukesh Ambani (RIL), Gautam Adani (Adani Group), KM Birla (Aditya Birla Group), Sunil Bharati Mittal (Bharati Enterprises), Ashok Hinduja (Hinduja Group), N. Chandrasekharan (Tata Group) and Harsh Goenka (RPG Group). The participation of these industrial titans reiterates Gujarat's dominance as the most preferred destination in India for global businesses.

Also, the wide area of sectors these stakeholders represent includes, among others aviation, automobiles, financial services, energy, defense, retail, and realty. They demonstrate Gujarat's expansive opportunities and capabilities to industries and businesses worldwide. This VGGS will indeed surpass expectations and lay the foundation for the next growth phase for the State, according to the statement.

Commenting on the preparations, Chief Minister of Gujarat Bhupendra Patel said that we are delighted by the response we have received and are confident that Gujarat will deliver on the PM's clarion call of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

"We have confirmed participation from 15 foreign ministers, four foreign governors and Heads of State alike, and the CEOs from global brands. The VGGS 2022 will set new benchmarks for stakeholders, the State, and the country," he said. (ANI)

