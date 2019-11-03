PM Modi to meet Japanese, Vietnamese, Australian counterparts on Nov 4 in Bangkok

New Delhi [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to meet his Japanese, Vietnamese and Australian counterparts Shinzo Abe, Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Scott Morrison, respectively, in Bangkok on Monday during his ongoing visit to Thailand.

The final day of the visit would witness the Prime Minister attending the 14th East Asia, as well as the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) summits in Bangkok.

The agenda on the East Asia summit would be to review the future direction of East Asia cooperation and exchange views on regional and international issues. The member countries participating in the summit account for 54 per cent of the world's population and 58 per cent of the global GDP.

Earlier today on the sidelines of the ASEAN-India summit, the Prime Minister held talks with Myanmar State Counselor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, and Thai Prime Minister Gen (retd.) Prayut Chan-o-Cha. (ANI)

