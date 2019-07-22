PM Modi to visit Bhutan in August

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a two-day official visit to Bhutan in August.

The visit will reflect the importance New Delhi attaches to its ties with the Himalayan nation and would reiterate the government's emphasis on its 'Neighbourhood First' policy.

The two countries share a unique and time-tested bilateral relationship, characterised by trust, goodwill, and mutual understanding.

Last month, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had made a two-day official visit to Bhutan in his first overseas trip after assuming charge of his ministry.

During the visit, Jaishankar had met with Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering and discussed ways to emphasise bilateral cooperation. (ANI)