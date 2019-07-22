Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo)

PM Modi to visit Bhutan in August

ANI | Updated: Jul 22, 2019 12:12 IST

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a two-day official visit to Bhutan in August.
The visit will reflect the importance New Delhi attaches to its ties with the Himalayan nation and would reiterate the government's emphasis on its 'Neighbourhood First' policy.
The two countries share a unique and time-tested bilateral relationship, characterised by trust, goodwill, and mutual understanding.
Last month, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had made a two-day official visit to Bhutan in his first overseas trip after assuming charge of his ministry.
During the visit, Jaishankar had met with Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering and discussed ways to emphasise bilateral cooperation. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 13:27 IST

Trump surprises newly-weds by attending wedding reception in New Jersey

New Jersey [USA], July 22 (ANI): US President Donald Trump surprised a newly-wed couple by attending their wedding reception at his golf club in Bedminster here this weekend, leading to all the guests chanting "USA! USA!" in celebration.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 13:17 IST

Pirates attack S Korean cargo ship near Singapore Strait

Busan [South Korea], July 22 (ANI): A South Korean cargo ship -- the 44,132-ton CK Bluebell -- was attacked by armed pirates near the Singapore Strait on Monday, according to government officials here.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 12:06 IST

Imran Khan, Trump to hold bilateral meeting, working lunch today

Washington DC [USA], July 22 (ANI): Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan will hold a bilateral meeting with United States President Donald Trump at the White House on Monday afternoon with an aim to repair damaged ties between the two countries in recent times.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 09:49 IST

BNM delegation meets UK lawmaker, raises concern over human...

London [UK], July 22 (ANI): A delegation of Baloch National Movement (BNM) UK zone met a member of the United Kingdom parliament and raised concerns over the worsening human rights situation in Balochistan.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 08:52 IST

Baloch activists disrupt Imran Khan's speech in US

Washington DC [USA], July 22 (ANI): A group of Baloch activists disrupted the speech of Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan at the Capital one Arena here on Sunday (local time).

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 07:25 IST

Minority groups including MQM protest against Imran Khan visit to US

Washington [US], July 22 (ANI): Muttahida Quami Movement (MQM) and other minority groups of Pakistan protested on Sunday at the US Capitol in Washington DC to show their resentment over Prime Minister Imran Khan's maiden visit to the United States.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 06:46 IST

Won't let Nawaz Sharif special treatment in Jail: Imran Khan in US

Washington [US], July 22 (ANI): Claiming that Nawaz Sharif eats home-made food in his air-conditioned jail with television in it, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Sunday said that he will ensure the "criminal" does not receive such treatment.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 06:11 IST

Afghanistan has no military solution: Imran Khan

Washington [US], July 22 (ANI): Ahead of his meeting with Donald Trump, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday asserted that there is no military solution to Afghanistan and said that he will put the same thought in front of the US President.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 04:57 IST

Jared Kushner to visit Israel in July end to negotiate peace deal

Washington [US], July 22 (ANI): White House advisor and President Donald Trump's son in law, Jared Kushner is likely to visit Isreal to further discuss his controversial peace plane later this month, reported Times of Israel on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 04:57 IST

Safe passage in Strait of Hormuz 'top priority': UK, France, Germany

London [UK], July 22 (ANI): Underlining the escalating tensions in the Gulf region after Iran detained a British-flagged tanker, the United Kindom, France and Germany on Saturday agreed that "safe passage" for tankers through the Strait of Hormuz is necessary.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 03:54 IST

Imran khan meets World Bank president

Washington [US], July 22 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is on a three-day visit to the US, on Sunday held talks with World Bank President David Malpass.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 03:53 IST

Kuwait raises concern amid escalating tension in Gulf

Kuwait City [Kuwait], July 22 (ANI): Kuwait on Sunday expressed concern of the rising tension in the Gulf region after Iran seized a UK oil tanker, reported Sputnik.

Read More
iocl