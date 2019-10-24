PM Modi to visit Saudi Arabia on October 29

New Delhi [India], Oct 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a bilateral meeting with Saudi Arabia King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud in Riyadh on October 29, External Affairs ministry announced here on Thursday.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is paying an official visit to Saudi Arabia on October 29 at the invitation of King of Saudi Arabia his majesty Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud," TS Tirumurti, Chief Secretary at the Ministry of External Affairs said at a press briefing here.

The Prime Minister will be attending the third session of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) Forum in Riyadh, where he will deliver the keynote address, he added.

"There will also be a bilateral segment to his visit where PM Modi will meet Mohammad Bin Salman Al Saud, Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, and hold bilateral talks with him," Tirumurti said.

"An agreement on the Strategic Partnership Council will also be signed. There will also be separate delegation-level talks with the Crown prince of Saudi Arabia," Tirumurti said.

PM Modi will also launch RuPay card in Saudi Arabia during his trip.

The two countries will hold joint naval exercises in December this year, Trimurti said.

The MEA spokesperson said Prime Minister will reach Riyadh late night on October 28 and the next day, a few Saudi ministers will call on him.

Later the next day, PM will address the FII plenary session. PM Modi will leave for Delhi the same night, the MEA spokesperson said.(ANI)