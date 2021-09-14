PM Modi to visit US next week for Quad Leaders Summit, UNGA

New Delhi [India] September 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be participating, along with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga of Japan and US President Joseph R Biden, in the Leaders' Summit of the Quadrilateral Framework in Washington DC, USA, on September 24, 2021.

During the discussion, the leaders will discuss regional issues of shared interest and will also review the progress made since their first virtual Summit that was held on 12 March 2021

"As part of their ongoing efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, they will review the Quad Vaccine initiative which was announced in March this year. They will also exchange views on contemporary global issues such as critical and emerging technologies, connectivity and infrastructure, cyber security, maritime security, humanitarian assistance/disaster relief, climate change and education," MEA said in a statement.

Recent developments in Afghanistan are also expected to figure prominently in the deliberations. PM Modi is also likely to have one on one meeting with Quad leaders including US President Joe Biden

'The Summit would provide a valuable opportunity for dialogue and interactions among the leaders, anchored in their shared vision of ensuring a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region." MEA said in a statement

Prime Minister is scheduled to address the General Debate of the High-Level Segment of the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on 25 September 2021 in New York. The theme for this year's General Debate is 'Building Resilience through hope to recover from COVID-19, rebuild sustainably, respond to the needs of the planet, respect the rights of people, and revitalise the United Nations'. (ANI)