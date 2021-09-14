PM Modi to visit US to attend first in-person Quad Leaders' Summit, address UNGA high-level segment

New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the US to attend the first-ever in-person Quad Leaders Summit to be hosted by President Joe Biden on September 24.

Prime Minister is also scheduled to address the General Debate of the High-Level Segment of the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 25 in New York.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be participating in the Leaders' Summit of the Quadrilateral Framework in Washington along with his US, Japanese and Australian counterparts on September 24, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement on Tuesday.

The theme for this year's General Debate is 'Building Resilience through hope to recover from COVID-19, rebuild sustainably, respond to the needs of the planet, respect the rights of people, and revitalise the United Nations.

As part of their ongoing efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, PM Modi along with US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and their Japanese counterpart Yoshihide Suga will review the Quad Vaccine initiative which was announced in March this year, the statement added.

The leaders will review progress made since their first virtual Summit on 12 March 2021 and discuss regional issues of shared interest.

They will also exchange views on contemporary global issues such as critical and emerging technologies, connectivity and infrastructure, cyber security, maritime security, humanitarian assistance/disaster relief, climate change and education.

The Summit would provide a valuable opportunity for dialogue and interactions among the Leaders, anchored in their shared vision of ensuring a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region. (ANI)