PM Modi visits Taman Hutan Raya mangrove forest in Bali

Bali [Indonesia], November 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other world leaders visited Bali's Taman Hutan Raya mangrove forest and planted saplings on Wednesday.

On the second day of his visit to Bali, PM Modi arrived at the mangrove forest. He was greeted upon his arrival by Indonesia's President Joko Widodo.

PM Modi, who arrived in Bali on Monday, is expected to attend the third working session of the G20, based on "Digital Transformation."

Prime Minister will also hold bilateral meetings with leaders of eight countries on the margins of the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia.

The Prime Minister is slated to have bilateral agreements with heads of Indonesia, Spain, France, Singapore, Germany, Italy, Australia and the United Kingdom.

Yesterday, PM Modi was greeted by Indonesia's President Joko Widodo at the venue. Upon his arrival in Bali on Sunday night, PM Modi received a traditional welcome.

"Grateful to the Indian community for the warm welcome in Bali!" the Prime Minister tweeted.



On Tuesday, he also addressed the G20 working session on Food and Energy Security where he reiterated India's long-standing position in favour of dialogue and diplomacy in Ukraine and said "'We have to find a way to return to the path of the ceasefire" in Kyiv.

He also said, "I have repeatedly said that we have to find a way to return to the path of ceasefire and diplomacy in Ukraine."

"Over the past century, the Second World War wreaked havoc in the world. After that, the leaders of that time made a serious effort to take the path of peace. Now it's our turn. The onus of creating a new world order for the post-Covid period lies on our shoulders. The need of the hour is to show concrete and collective resolve to ensure peace, harmony and security in the world," PM Modi said.

Meanwhile, on the sidelines of the G20 Summit, PM Modi met various world leaders. He met World Bank President David Malpass, United Kingdom counterpart Rishi Sunak, President of the Republic of Senegal Macky Sall, Netherland's PM Mark Rutte, Japanese PM Fumio Kishida and US President Joe Biden.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister's Office said, "A fruitful discussion with @WorldBank President, Mr. @DavidMalpassWBG at the Bali @g20org Summit.'

After assuming office as PM, Rishi Subnak met for the first time with PM Modi.

"Prime Ministers @narendramodi and @RishiSunak in conversation during the first day of the @g20org Summit in Bali," PM Modi's Office said in a tweet.

This is the first face-to-face meeting that took place between both leaders. Earlier, in October, PM Modi and Sunak spoke on the phone and emphasized the importance of an early conclusion of "a balanced and comprehensive" Free Trade Agreement between the two countries. (ANI)

