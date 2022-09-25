PM Modi wishes Israeli counterpart on occasion of Rosh Hashanah

New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid and the Jewish community on the occasion of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year.

In a tweet, PM Modi wrote, "Warmest greetings for Rosh Hashanah to my friend Yair Lapid, Israel's friendly people and the Jewish community all over the world. May the new year bring good health, peace and prosperity to everyone. Shana Tova!"

Rosh Hashanah means 'head of the year'. It is a two-day celebration that marks the beginning of Jewish High Holy Days each autumn.

The millennia-old holiday is an occasion for reflection and is often marked by prayer, symbolic foods, and the blowing of a traditional horn called a shofar.

Israeli Ambassador to India Naor Gilon also celebrated the Jewish New year with his team in India. In a tweet, he said, "Happy RoshHashanah! Continuing the tradition of the RoshHashanah celebration with our @IsraelinIndia team & friends. With the sound of shofar & honey-dipped apples, we welcomed the Newyear."



Moreover, Israeli PM Yair Lapid, in an address to the nation said that "to our Jewish family all around the world Shana Tova, Happy New Year."

He hoped that the Jewish people this year remember that "we are one family. It does not matter, if you are orthodox, secular, reform or conservative, which synagogue you pray in or if you pray at all."

"It does not matter where you were born or what language you speak. We are one people with one shared story with one shared homeland. We should focus on what unites us," he added.

India and Israel are strategic partners. The political ties between India and Israel are very warm and forward-looking. The relations between the two peoples go back to more than two millennia. India has welcomed Jews for several centuries and their contribution has enriched Indian culture.

India is known in Israel as an ancient nation with strong cultural traditions and as an attractive tourist destination. Yoga and Ayurveda are popular in Israel and the International Day of Yoga is always well-attended and celebrated with great enthusiasm. (ANI)

