PM Modi's UAE visit postponed

ANI | Updated: Dec 29, 2021 15:55 IST


New Delhi [India], December 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was scheduled to visit United Arab Emirates (UAE) in January, has been postponed, sources said on Wednesday.
According to the sources, PM Modi was scheduled to visit the UAE on January 6.
PM Modi was expected to meet the top leadership of the UAE during the proposed visit. (ANI)

