PM Narendra Modi holds talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at Delhi's Hyderabad House

New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at Hyderabad House in New Delhi here today.

"The focus of the talks between the two leaders will be on bolstering bilateral ties, building on the Green and Sustainable Development Partnership and economic ties, and forging closer ties in defence," Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet.

Arindam Bagchi tweeted, "PM @narendramodi welcomes @Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz at Hyderabad House for bilateral talks. Focus of the talks will be on strengthening bilateral cooperation, building on the Green & Sustainable Development Partnership and economic partnership, & forging closer ties in defence."

"PM@narendramodi holds talks with German Chancellor @Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz. Leaders will review progress on key outcomes of the 6th IGC held in May'22. Will discuss ways to strengthen defence & economic cooperation, enhance talent mobility and widen S&T collaboration," Bagchi said in another tweet.

He noted, "This is the fourth time that the two leaders are meeting in the span of a year, underscoring the mutual commitment to growth of the Indo-German partnership."

PM Modi and Scholz will also interact with CEOs and business leaders of both sides.

Olaf Scholz arrived today in New Delhi for a visit to India from February 25-26. He is accompanied by senior officials and a high-powered business delegation.



Scholz, who is on a visit to India, said both countries already have "good relations" and expressed hope that they will discuss intensely all the topics relevant to the development of both nations.

"We already have good relations between India and Germany and I hope that we will strengthen this very good relations. I hope we will discuss intensely about all the topics relevant for the development of our countries and also the peace in the world which is important," Scholz said.

Scholz made the remarks after he was accorded ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan. PM Narendra Modi received Scholz at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Both leaders met officials and ministers of both nations.

During his visit, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will hold a meeting with President Droupadi Murmu. He will travel to Bengaluru on February 26.

Scholz's visit to India is the first standalone one by any German Chancellor since the commencement of the Inter-Governmental Consultation (IGC) mechanism between the two nations in 2011, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a press release.

According to MEA, Olaf Scholz's visit to India will enable both nations to take stock and progress on the key outcomes of the 6th Inter-Governmental Consultation (IGC), strengthen security and defence cooperation, work towards closer economic ties, enhance the opportunity for the mobility of talent and give strategic guidance to ongoing collaboration in Science and Technology.

"The India-Germany Strategic Partnership is underpinned by shared values, trust and mutual understanding. Robust investment and trade linkages, cooperation in the areas of green and sustainable development and growing people-to-people ties have strengthened bilateral relations," the MEA said in the press release. Both nations also work closely at multilateral and international platforms. (ANI)

