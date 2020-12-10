PML-N lawmaker from Pakistan's Punjab resigns after PDM call

Lahore [Pakistan], December 10 (ANI): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmaker Azma Bukhari on Wednesday stepped down from Punjab's provincial assembly, stating in her resignation that the 2018 general elections in Pakistan were "designed by known and unknown creatures".

Bukhari, who is also the information secretary of PML-N's Punjab chapter, submitted her resignation to the party leadership after the Pakistan opposition's 11-party alliance - Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) called for lawmakers of all parties to step down from national and provincial assemblies, reported Geo News.

Speaking to the media, Bukhari said that the 'Respect the Vote' campaign was a battle for the Constitution of Pakistan.

Speaking of the upcoming PDM rally in Lahore, she said: "Prime Minister, you are not aware of our plans. Do not make arrests."



In a jibe at the government of Punjab, she said: "When the chief minister [Usman Buzdar] does not hold any power, what can the DC [deputy commissioner] do?"

According to Geo News, PML-N's Shaista Pervaiz Malik seconded Bukhari's statement, saying the Opposition parties "will not stop no matter what".

"Whatever the [PDM] leadership decides will be the party's decision," Malik added.

Meanwhile, despite PM Imran Khan's efforts to stop the PDM rally in Lahore, Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Wednesday declared that the sixth rally of the 11-party alliance due to be held at Minar-e-Pakistan will take place "at all costs."

The PDM has held five rallies in Multan, Peshawar, Gujranwala, Karachi and Quetta since October 16. (ANI)

