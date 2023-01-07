PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz undergoes throat surgery in Geneva

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 7 (ANI): Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz has undergone throat surgery in Switzerland's Geneva, Pakistan's Information and Broadcasting Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said in a tweet on Friday.

Aurangzeb said that Maryam Nawaz is doing well after the surgery and the operation lasted for three hours.

The doctors at the hospital operated on two of Maryam Nawaz's throat glands after which she was shifted to a room, Geo News reported citing family sources.

PML-N supremo is expected to visit his heart surgeon, who is also based in Geneva.

The father-daughter duo will have meetings scheduled during the visit to Geneva, as per the Geo News report.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will also visit Geneva on January 9 to co-host the International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan. Nawaz Sharif is expected to meet Shehbaz Sharif, as per the news report.

Marriyum Aurangzeb tweeted, "Alhamdulillah, Senior Vice President of Muslim League (N) Maryam Nawaz Sharif is doing well after throat surgery in Geneva, Alhamdulillah. The operation lasted for 3 hours. Maryam Nawaz thanked the people and workers who sent messages of prayers and good wishes."



Earlier on January 4, Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Maryam Nawaz had departed for Geneva from London for her surgery accompanied by Nawaz Sharif.

She stated that Maryam Nawaz will return to Pakistan in the third week of January to assume her duty as Chief Organizer.

Marriyum Aurangzeb in a tweet on January 4 said, "PMLN Senior Vice President @MaryamNSharif has departed for Geneva today from London for her surgery. Quaid PMLN @NawazSharifMNS is accompanying her. She will return to Pakistan in the 3rd week of January to assume her new responsibilities as Chief Organizer, Insha'Allah."

On January 3, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced that Maryam Nawaz has been appointed as senior vice-president of PML-N. He stated that Maryam Nawaz has the "drive, determination, and experience" to lead PML-N's organizational matters.

Shehbaz Sharif tweeted, "I have appointed @MaryamNSharif as senior vice-president of PML-N. She has the drive, determination & experience to lead the party's organizational matters. I have no doubts that she will very effectively galvanise our party's rank & file with the vision of our Quaid Nawaz Sharif."

Pakistan's Information and Broadcasting Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb tweeted, "PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif announced the big organisational decision. Shehbaz Sharif appointed Maryam Nawaz as PML-N's senior vice president."

Aurangzeb shared an official notification for Maryam's promotion within the party.

"Pursuant to the powers conferred under the Constitution of Pakistan Muslim League -N, the undersigned is pleased to appoint Ms. Maryam Nawaz Sharif as 'Senior Vice President' with immediate effect," the notification read. (ANI)

