PML-N rejects Pak govt's conditional permission for Nawaz to travel abroad

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 14 (ANI): The Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) on Thursday rejected the "conditional permission" granted by the Imran Khan-led government to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to go abroad for medical treatment.

Dawn cited a statement by party spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb as stating that the Pakistan government's decision to make the removal of Nawaz's name from the Exit Control List (ECL) conditional to the submission of indemnity bonds was based on Prime Minister Imran Khan's "biased attitude" and "revenge politics."

Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Farogh Naseem on Wednesday had announced that Sharif will be given "one-time" permission to travel aboard for his medical treatment for a period of four weeks. The permission will be subject to the Sharif family submitting an indemnity bond "to the tune of PKR 7-7.5 billion."

The PML-N said in its statement that the surety bonds had already been submitted and constitutional and legal requirements had been met at the time of security Sharif's bail from high courts.

Nawaz is required to travel to London for treatment after his health deteriorated in the Kot Lakhpat jail where he was serving a seven-year jail term in a corruption case.

He was rushed to hospital from the prison last month after his personal physician Adnan raised an alarm over his deteriorating health. Doctors have been struggling to bring his platelet count -- that had dropped to dangerous levels -- back to normal.

Sharif was expected to leave Pakistan on Sunday. However, his ticket was cancelled as the authorities did not remove his name from the Exit Control List. (ANI)







