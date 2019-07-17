PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz (file photo)
PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz (file photo)

PML-N VP Maryam Nawaz announces nationwide protests in Pakistan

ANI | Updated: Jul 17, 2019 01:29 IST

Lahore [Pakistan], July 17 (ANI): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday announced nationwide protests across Pakistan aimed at demanding justice for jailed former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, among other things.
"Insha'Allah I shall be leading protest rallies across Pak that will not only ask for justice for Nawaz Sharif but demand rule of law, freedom of expression, end to the manipulation of the entire system to punish public representatives, stealing people's mandate, the imposition of SELECTED," she tweeted.
She further called on all Pakistanis who wish to live in a "free, democratic and just Pakistan" to join.
This comes after the PML-N Vice President released "proof" which purportedly showed that the there was a lack of evidence in convicting Nawaz in the Al Azizia Steel Mills case, due to which the former PM is currently serving a seven-year jail sentence in Lahore's Kot Lakhpat Jail.
The video caused a furore in Pakistan as it showed accountability judge Arshad Malik -- who convicted Nawaz -- making the alleged revelation. The video has since been dismissed by all quarters, including Malik himself, who labelled the video to be fake. He also claimed that Maryam had tried to bribe him during the former premier's trial.
Representatives of the Imran Khan-led PTI government had previously said that an investigation would be launched to gauge the authenticity of the tape. (ANI)

