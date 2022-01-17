PML-N's top four sought to replace Nawaz Sharif, claims Fawad Chaudhry

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 17 (ANI): Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has said that four Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders are "hell-bent on removing Nawaz Sharif from the party," local media has reported.

Geo tv quoting Fawad reported that there is a "rat race going on among senior PML-N members as to who would lead the party next," adding that, "four top-most party leaders want to remove PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif in a bid to take over the party's leadership."

According to the Pakistani outlet, the Minister even claimed that the four members he was referring to "even went out to meet someone and confessed that since Nawaz had treated the country in a bad manner, they should instead be given a chance to lead the party."



Speaking about the "lack of coordination and trust" among Opposition parties, Fawad said that there is "so much mistrust among the three Opposition parties -- PML-N, PPP, and JUI -- that they don't even blink an eye lest the other one should strike a deal," as per Geo tv.

In November 2019, Nawaz Sharif left Pakistan and went to London medical treatment following the Imran government's approval for the visit.

Following the recommendations of the medical board, the Pakistan government will decide the next course of action to bring back Nawaz Sharif to Pakistan and to initiate legal proceedings against Shahbaz Sharif as the guarantor of his brother.

Last year in December, Pakistan's Adviser to Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Shahzad Akbar had said that Nawaz Sharif had been cornered in the UK as Islamabad was actively pursuing his extradition case. Akbar had also said that Sharif was a convict and was not even entitled to get a visit visa as per UK's immigration laws. (ANI)

