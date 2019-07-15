PoK: 23 killed in flash flood in Neelum Valley

Neelum Valley [PoK], July 15 (ANI): At least 23 people were killed following a flash flood in Neelum Valley of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on Monday.

Dozens of people are also feared missing in the region after glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) occurred following the famous Jam Ashpar glacier explosion overnight.

State Disaster Management Authority has confirmed the toll and said that the toll is expected to rise further.

According to Express Tribune, Over 150 houses and various infrastructures in the Laswa area of the Valley were destroyed completely.

Several people are trapped in their houses.

Authorities are conducting rescue operations to evacuate the people.

This is the first GLOF since 2015.

In 2015, three people were killed and at least 25,000 others were affected. (ANI)

