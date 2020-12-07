PoK activist Amjad Mirza slams Imran Khan after man throws his 5 children into canal

London [UK], December 7 (ANI): Amjad Ayub Mirza, an exiled activist from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, made a veiled attack at Prime Minister Imran Khan after a Lahore citizen threw his five kids into a canal due to poverty and hunger.

"Yesterday in Kasur, a man threw his five kids into a canal, after suffering from perpetual poverty and hunger. This is Imran Khan's idea of Riyasat-e-Madina (Islamic welfare state). Someone asks him to reply on this matter," he said in a video posted on Twitter.



This comes after a father, facing acute financial problems, threw his five children into the Jamber canal in Pattoki on Sunday, causing the death of two children while the other three went missing.

According to the police, the father, who was already frustrated with his poverty, had resorted to taking the extreme step after a heated argument with his wife.

A rescue operation is underway in the BS Link Canal to find the other remaining children which include three-year-old Tasha, five-year-old Zain, and seven-year-old Nadia, The News International reported. (ANI)

