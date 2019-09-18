PoK activist expresses concern over arrival of Pashtun tribesmen in Muzaffarabad

Muzaffarabad [PoK], Sept 18 (ANI): PoK activist Amjad Mirza has shown concern over the arrival of hundreds of Pashtun tribesmen in Muzaffarabad, saying that the tribesmen have been deployed by Pakistan to create unrest in Kashmir in the aftermath of abrogation of Article 370.

Speaking via Facebook live, Mirza said that Pakistan army would try to smuggle the Pashtuns to Kashmir so that they could assist jihadist in carrying out attacks in the valley so as to create an environment of insurgency.

"We are concerned over the arrival of Pashtuns in the PoK. The last time they came here, they carried out endless atrocities against our women. Pakistan intends to smuggle them to Kashmir so that they could create an environment of insurgency in the region in the aftermath of the abrogation of Article 370.

On 21 October 1947, several thousand Pashtun tribesmen from the North-West Frontier Province (NWFP) supported by the Pakistan army infiltrated into Jammu and Kashmir. "Heinous crimes were committed by them against our women back then, which makes us concerned about their arrival this time," said Mirza.

India in the past has expressed concerns on the threat posed by cross border terrorism emanating from Pakistan and accused it of smuggling terrorists to Kashmir to fuel the insurgency in the region. (ANI)

