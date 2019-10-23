PoK journalists protest against police raid at Muzzafarbad Press Club

Muzzarafabad [PoK], Oct 23 (ANI): Scores of journalists in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) on Wednesday took to the streets to protest against a raid conducted by the security forces at the Muzzafarbad Press Club.

Journalists raised slogans against the security forces and said that the attack on the press club is not acceptable.

On Tuesday, the police raided the press club during a media briefing by Jammu Kashmir People's National Alliance (JKPNA), which had called for a protest on Thursday outside Pakistan High Commission. Several journalists suffered injuries in the raid.

The raid came on the day when people in PoK were observing a "black day" to register their protest on the 72nd anniversary of the Invasion Day. It was on this day in 1947 that Pakistani forces had invaded Jammu and Kashmir.

Denying the demonstrators to hold anti-government protestors, the police fired tear gas shells and resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the crowd.

In the incident, two civilians were killed and over 80 others sustained injuries after police lathi-charged them during a peaceful pro-freedom rally organised to observe the "black day".

Various political parties under the aegis of All Independent Parties alliance (AIPA) in PoK had called for a pro-freedom rally in Muzaffarabad today to mark the day (ANI)

