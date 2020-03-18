PoK reports its first coronavirus case

Muzaffarabad [PoK], Mar 18 (ANI): Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) on Wednesday reported its first case of coronavirus infection.

The patient is a 45-year-old man who arrived in Mirpur from the Taftan border three days ago, Samaa News reported.

The victim is from Mirpur Palandri and had travelled to Iran. He arrived in Kashmir and was immediately isolated at a hospital in Mirpur city along with eight other travellers.

All the travellers were tested. However, only one of among them was positive for the illness. According to the hospital, the patient is not showing any symptoms such as a fever or a cough.

He has been kept under observation because of his travel history, doctors said. This takes Pakistan's known coronavirus case tally to 247. (ANI)

