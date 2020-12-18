Poland to open embassy in Ulan Bator

Ulan Bator [Mongolia], December 18 (ANI/Xinhua): Poland will open an embassy in Mongolia's capital Ulan Bator, the Mongolian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Friday.



"The Polish side has recently informed Mongolian Ambassador to Poland Barkhas Dorj about its decision to open an embassy in Ulan Bator," the ministry said in a statement.

Preparations are expected to begin shortly, with the embassy opening on January 15 next year, according to the ministry.

The move is expected to strengthen bilateral relations, deepen economic cooperation and expand people-to-people contacts. (ANI/Xinhua)

