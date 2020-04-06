Police arrest 150 protesting doctors, paramedics in Balochistan

Balochistan [Pakistan], April 6 (ANI): Police here on Monday arrested doctors and medical staff, who were protesting over the lack of personal protective equipment (PPE) kits for safety during the treatment of coronavirus patients.

President of the Young Doctors Association Yasir Khan told Geo News that over 150 doctors and paramedics were arrested.

The doctors and the medical staff wanted to protest outside the Chief Minister's house when police baton-charged them. Doctors and police entered into a scuffle. Following the arrests, the young doctors suspended their work in protest.

The medical staff resorted to protest after more than a dozen doctors contracted the coronavirus reportedly while discharging their duties.

Police said that medical staff were arrested for violating Section 144 and now have been sent to the different police stations.

Pakistan has reported 3,469 cases of coronavirus including 192 in Balochistan. The country has reported 50 deaths since the outbreak of the deadly virus. (ANI)

