Police authorities in Pakistan's Lahore fudge figures to show declining crime rate

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 1 (ANI): Police authorities in Pakistan's Lahore have burked figures to show a declining crime rate in the city.

As reported by Dawn News, all the complaints pertained to heinous crimes, including vehicle snatching, theft, robbery and robbery, and went unreported in the police record.

Burking is associated with the crime in the law that means failure to get the information of crime recorded, stifling the criminal investigation process.

"The manipulation of crime figures was often touted as the worst precedent of unprofessionalism that has plagued the police department," a senior police official informed.

He said that lodging of the FIR is the responsibility of the state to maintain a record of the commission of cognizable offences that helps it to assess the law and order situation prevailing in the city.

The official data of refusing the fundamental rights of the citizens to lodge their complaints against criminals in such a large number has badly exposed the police officers as well as the available mechanism, reported Dawn news.

Meanwhile, Lahore police have turned down at least 16,000 legit complaints in the past 10 months.

As reported by Dawn news, this is said to be the first incident of burking of crime figures in such a large number.

The matter was officially reported in recent meetings of the police high-ups. (ANI)