Police crackdown on demonstrators opposing parliament dissolution in Nepal

Kathmandu [Nepal], January 14 (ANI): Nepal police cracked down and arrested dozens of people protesting in the country's capital city on Wednesday against the dissolution of the House of Representatives (HoR).

Police cracked down on a symbolic protest by Nepal Student Union, where later had planned to shave off heads. Police intervened in protest arresting dozens of demonstrators after short scuffles.

"He can dissolve the parliament and we even cannot shave off our head? On the basis of which constitution are you banning us? This is our constitution," a protestor told ANI.



The streets of Kathmandu were filled with anti-government slogans after Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli announced new dates for elections.

The move of KP Oli which is claimed to be unconstitutional has been challenged in the Supreme Court. A total of 13 petitions were filed against the move to dissolve parliament. Hearing on the case has already started with the next hearing scheduled for Friday.

This comes after Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari dissolved the Lower House on Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's recommendation on December 20.

After dissolving the Parliament, Oli also proposed elections on April 30 and May 10, 2021, nearly two years ahead of the schedule. (ANI)

