Visuals of the clash erupted between police and the protestors in Hong Kong on Saturday. Photo/Reuters
Visuals of the clash erupted between police and the protestors in Hong Kong on Saturday. Photo/Reuters

Police fire water cannon, teargas as Hong Kong protest heats up

ANI | Updated: Aug 31, 2019 19:26 IST

Hong Kong [China], Aug 31 (ANI): The police fired water cannon, teargas, and rubber bullets to dispel the crowd of protesters as they defied the police ban and marched towards police headquarters in Hong Kong's central Wan Chai for 13th consecutive weekend.
While the rally was peaceful earlier in the day, the protestors wearing hard hats, gas masks and protective gear later lit barricades on fire outside government headquarters and attempted to storm through before riot police intervened, reported Al Jazeera.
Subsequently, the authorities fired blue-coloured liquid from a water cannon and bean-bag rounds after the protesters hurled petrol bombs and rocks into the premises as the blazes burned.
According to CNN, the demonstrators were pushed into Causeway Bay as the police continue to advance. Meanwhile, small groups of protesters charged forward throwing petrol bombs and banging poles.
This came after police ramped up a crackdown on the months-long protest movement, which erupted in June because of a proposed bill that would have allowed extraditions to China.
Though the draft has since been shelved, the protests against the government have continued with protesters issuing five major demands including the resignation of Chief Executive Carrie Lam.
Hours after arresting prominent activists including Joshua Wong, police also detained three legislators on Friday night. However, Joshua was released on bail later.
Saturday's rally was called to mark the fifth anniversary of China's rejection of demands for free elections in Hong Kong.
Over 800 protesters have been arrested by the police since the start of the agitations in June. The protestors have also been subjected to pepper spray by the police, who have resorted to other methods like batons and water cannon as well, to disperse the crowd on several occasions.
China has largely slammed the protests, calling for peace in the Chinese special administrative region. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 19:22 IST

1,000 surplus employees laid off by Pak's flag carrier PIA

Karachi [Pakistan], Aug 31 (ANI): The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has laid off nearly 1,000 surplus employees in a bid to reduce its operational costs, said PIA president and Chief Executive Air Marshal Arshad Malik on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 18:30 IST

Interpol Secretary General Jurgen Stock calls on Home Minister Amit Shah

New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI): International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) Secretary General Jurgen Stock on Saturday called on Home Minister Amit Shah here.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 17:39 IST

Pilot killed, child injured in aeroplane accident in Moscow

Moscow [Russia], Aug 31 (Sputnik/ANI): A two-passenger Sigma aeroplane made a hard landing on Saturday in Russia's Moscow Region, killing the pilot and injuring a 12-year-old girl, local emergency services said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 16:20 IST

Our sister hasn't been returned, says brother of abducted Sikh girl

Lahore [Pakistan], Aug 31 (ANI): Surendra Singh, the brother of the 19-year-old Jagjit Kaur, who was allegedly abducted and forcibly converted to Islam, on Saturday said that her sister has not been returned yet.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 15:54 IST

Hong Kong protesters march despite police ban

Hong Kong [China], Aug 31 (ANI): Despite police ban and arrest of several prominent activists, hundreds of demonstrators marched towards police headquarters in central Wan Chai for 13th consecutive weekend.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 15:45 IST

US: WSC organises event to hight enforced disappearances in Pakistan

New York [US], Aug 31 (ANI): To highlight the issue of enforced disappearances in Sindh, Balochistan and other parts of Pakistan by the state agencies, World Sindhi Congress (WSC) organised an event in New York on International day for enforced disappearances.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 15:00 IST

Hurricane Dorian becomes 'extremely dangerous' Category 4 storm

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 31 (ANI): The Hurricane Dorian which is moving towards Florida has been upgraded to a Category 4 storm, said National Hurricane Center (NHC) on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 14:57 IST

As Pak tom-toms over Kartarpur, Sikhs finding it difficult to...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 31 (ANI): Even as Pakistan tom-toms about the work it is doing for the Kartarpur Corridor, the Sikhs continue to face discrimination in the country and face difficulties even to safely practice their faith.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 14:54 IST

Pakistan ready for 'conditional dialogue' with India: Shah...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 31 (ANI): Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that Pakistan is ready for a "conditional dialogue" with India, reported Dunya News quoted a foreign News Agency.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 14:39 IST

Afghanistan: Taliban launches assault in Kunduz, killing 10...

Kunduz (Afghanistan), Aug 31 (ANI): The Taliban has launched a major offensive in the city of Kunduz, killing atleast 10 Afghan police officers on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 14:25 IST

Desperate Imran Khan dials up Abu Dhabi Crown Prince for support...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 31 (ANI): Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday called up Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in a desperate attempt to seek support on Kashmir issue, days after the UAE honoured Prime Minister Narendra Modi with its highest civilian award.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 13:24 IST

US: 10 injured in shooting near football stadium in Alabama

Alabama [US], Aug 31 (Sputnik/ANI): At least 10 people, including children, were injured in a shooting near a football stadium in the southeastern US state of Alabama, media reported, citing police.

Read More
iocl