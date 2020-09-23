Police in Afghanistan's eastern Logar province kill 25 terrorists in past 24 hours

Logar [Afghanistan], September 23 (ANI/Sputnik): Twenty-five terrorists were killed and 18 others injured in Afghanistan's eastern Logar province over the past 24 hours in clashes with the police, the provincial police chief's spokesperson told Sputnik on Wednesday.



"In the past 24 hours, insurgents attacked police checkpoints in the Shukar Qala area of Pul-e-Alam and Taqi Qala areas of Baraki Barak district, 25 were killed, including several key members, and 18 others were injured," Shapoor Ahmadzai said.

The spokesperson for the Logar police chief also noted that Afghan security forces had seized "a number of weapons and ammunition."

The Taliban has not yet commented on the incident. (ANI/Sputnik)

