Police will use 'fresh' tear gas if need arises, says Interior Minister ahead of PTI's rally in Islamabad

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 2 (ANI): Ahead of Imran Khan party's rally in Islamabad's Parade ground today, Pakistan's Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Saturday said that he will use "fresh" and "updated" tear gas against PTI supporters if needed.

In a veiled warning, the federal minister advised the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters not to give cause to such a situation, Dawn newspaper reported.

His remarks come as preparations are underway for the party's power show at the capital's Parade Ground today. Former Prime Minister Imran Khan will lead a caravan from Rawalpindi to the venue in Islamabad.

Earlier PTI accused Islamabad Police of using expired tear gas against the party supporters during the rally in the federal capital on May 25.

Quoting Akbar Nasir Khan, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad had said that tear gas used on the protesters had caused irritation in the eyes only.



"Expired tear gas shells were not used. No other chemicals were used to disperse the crowds on May 25," the IGP had said.

During the press conference today, Sanaullah said that the expired tear gas, which he claimed was bought by his "predecessors", had finished.

"Now they will get everything effective, fresh and updated if the need arises. But it would be better if they don't create a situation," the Interior Minister said.

Sanaullah also said that the government was motivated to end "police culture" in the capital and was giving 100 per cent coverage to safe city cameras, which won't just be installed on roads but also in police stations to ensure punishment for perpetrators.

He also condemned the attack on journalist Ayaz Amir in Lahore last night and gave assurances that the police was pursuing the case. (ANI)

