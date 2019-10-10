Policeman killed, 4 others injured in bomb blast in southern Afghanistan

Helmand [Afghanistan], Oct 10 (Sputnik/ANI): An Afghan policeman was killed and four other people were injured in a roadside bomb blast in the country's southern province of Helmand, a local source told Sputnik on Wednesday.

The bomb exploded near a police car in the Greshak district of Helmand province.

Spokesman of the Helmand governor confirmed to Sputnik that one policeman was killed and two others were injured. (Sputnik/ANI)

