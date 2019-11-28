Policeman, suspect killed in grenade blast in southern Philippines

Manila [Philippines], Nov 28 (ANI): A police officer was killed and ten people, mostly students, sustained injuries in a grenade blast at a college campus in Philippines' southern province of Misamis Oriental on Thursday, police said.

The incident occurred around 11:20 am (local time) in Initao College after an unidentified suspect threw a grenade at a responding police team present on the campus, Xinhua reported, citing police.

The police were present in the college as it had received a call that a man carrying a hand grenade was seen roaming around the campus. The suspect was shot dead by the police after the incident.

The official who died in the incident had tried to shield the students in the vicinity from the blast.

An investigation into the incident is underway. The motive behind the attack is yet to be ascertained.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

