Policemen shooting 'innocent' youth to death in Karachi sparks public outcry on social media

Karachi [Pakistan], December 28 (ANI): Extrajudicial killing of a young 'innocent' in Karachi, who was shot by policemen has sparked a public outcry on social media, reported Dawn.

He was shot dead by police after a chase as he allegedly refused to stop his motorbike during snap-checking and tried to speed away in Gulistan-i-Jauhar on Tuesday, officials and hospital sources said.

The manner in which two policemen of Shaheen Force shot the man twice not on any road but inside an apartment complex cast doubts over their side of the story and put a big question mark over their training, reported Dawn.

Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah took notice of the incident and directed the Karachi police chief to submit a detailed report about the incident.

DIG-East Muquddus Haider told Dawn that an inquiry conducted by senior police officers proved that the "policemen killed an innocent person".



He added that three policemen were arrested on charges of killing the citizen. An FIR under Section 302 (premeditated murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code was registered against them.

Earlier, SSP-East Syed Abdul Rahim Shirazi told Dawn that three policemen of Shaheen Force, which was recently formed to counter street criminals in the city, were arrested for shooting to death of 26-year-old Amir Hussain.

In their initial statement, the held policemen said they signalled the motorcyclist to stop during snap-checking. He did not stop upon which they chased him, and started firing which led to his death, the SSP said.

The victim is said to be a son of an official of the Sindh excise department.

His relatives told the media that the policemen chased Amir and shot him on the stairs of Noman Avenue, a multi-storey apartment complex, in Gulistan-i-Jauhar, Block-20. He suffered critical bullet wounds and was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

Police Surgeon Summaiya Syed said that the man suffered two firearm injuries in the chest and foot.

She said both bullets stuck in the body and were retrieved by doctors during a post-mortem examination. The same had been handed over to police for further investigation, she said. (ANI)

