Policewomen return to work at Kandahar prison in Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 25 (ANI): Since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, several women who worked in security agencies lost their jobs, however after a hiatus, nine policewomen at Afghanistan's Kandahar Prison have recently returned to their jobs.

"We have a separate section for women, and we hired nine policewomen that have all-day responsibility," said Mawlawi Akhter Mohammad Agha Husseini, head of Kandahar's central prison, The Frontier Post reported.

The officials of Kandahar's central prison said nine of eleven policewomen have come back to their duties as well as called on their other colleagues to return to their duties.

On being asked about returning to duty after a brief period, the head of the policewomen at Kandahar's central prison, Farida said "It has been seven months and I have returned to my duty, and now I am happy, I can work here and pay my family's expenses."



In another statement, Khadijah, a policewoman in the women's section said, "I had worked for 15 years in the previous government and now after the Islamic Emirate took power it has been seven months before I returned to my duty, and I am satisfied," The Frontier Post reported.

Currently, there are around 50 women in the Prison's women section some of whom are also addicted to drugs and are being treated.



Notably, the administrative staff of Kandahar prison have been called on to return to their duties.

The plight of women in Afghanistan continues to be deplorable despite the tall claims made by the Taliban when they took control of Kabul in August last year.

Girls were stopped from going to school beyond sixth grade on March 23 and a decree against the women's dress code was issued after a month.

The piece read that women are nearly 40 million population of the country, but they are still suffering and struggling for their fundamental rights like education and health.

There are restrictions on movement, education and freedom of expression of women, posing a threat to their survival.

The lack of female healthcare workers has prevented women from accessing basic medical facilities, and international donors, who fund 90 per cent of health clinics, are hesitant to send money because of their fear of the funds being misused. Moreover, the women involved in security forces continue to suffer suppression.

Women in Afghanistan have suffered due to the cultural and religious interpretations by the Taliban, and almost 18 million women in the country are struggling for health, education and social rights.

Since the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan in August, a grave human rights crisis has been unfolding, especially for women and girls. Many governments have spoken out against the abuses; the Taliban's March 23 decision to continue their ban on girls' secondary schooling may be the first time a rights violation prompted condemnation from the European Union and 16 female foreign ministers. (ANI)

