Polish envoy condemns Russian aggression on Ukraine, says India can play stabilizing role in global order

New Delhi [India ], September 2 (ANI): Polish Ambassador to India, Adam Burakowski said that Poland is against any violation of international orders and laws as Russian aggression in Ukraine entered the seventh month and in the wake of a military standoff between India and China at a number of friction points in eastern Ladakh for over two years.

He further asserted that India can play a stabilizing role in the global order.

India and China recently held talks in the Chushul sector to address the air space violations by the Chinese Air Force where India warned the Chinese military against any misadventure.

Condemning the ongoing aggression of Russia on Ukraine, Adam Burakowski said, 'the war has not only become a significant threat to the independence of Ukraine but has resulted in instability in other regions."

"6 months ago, Russia invaded Ukraine & committed several crimes. Russia is continuing this war which is a major threat not only to the independence of Ukraine but also to global order and also to the instability in other regions," Burakowski told ANI.

The Polish envoy also stressed that the Russian invasion of Ukraine has contributed to global inflation and is destroying the crops in Ukraine, trying to block exports from Ukraine, however, Poland continue to ship Ukrainian export from Polish territory.



Talking about the Indian students falling victim to the Russian invasion, the envoy said that Poland helped evacuate around 6,000 Indian students as he called "Operation Ganga" a successful one and claimed that around 22,000 Indian students were also victims of Russian aggression.

"Around 22,000 Indian students were also a victim of Russian aggression. Russia is making their lives difficult. They were evacuated from neighbouring countries of Ukraine. Poland helped to evacuate around 6,000 Indian students. Operation Ganga was a successful one"

However, the stranded students are now looking for a place in University as Polish and Indian partners are looking into the matter, the envoy said.

The envoy ensured, "Since the number of Indian students in Poland is around 4,000 and they are increasing, the country is open to applications by the students for Poland colleges."

While speaking to ANI, the Poland ambassador said his country is trying to help Ukraine and make the Russian invasion more costly to the Kremlin.

"India is a peaceful country, it can play a stabilizing role in the global order. We're trying to help Ukraine and make the Russian invasion more costly to Russia. We're thinking about how to help Ukraine more in this context as this issue is affecting the world," Adam Burakowski said while speaking to ANI.

