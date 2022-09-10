Polish envoy signs condolence book at British High Commission on Queen Elizabeth's demise

New Delhi [India], September 10 (ANI): Polish Ambassador to India, Adam Burakowski, on Friday signed the condolence book for Queen Elizabeth II at the British High Commission in New Delhi.

"It was with great sadness that we received the news of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. We join in sorrow with members of the Royal Family, the British nation and people around the world. May Your Majesty rest in peace," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Poland had tweeted expressing condolences on the demise of the Queen.

The longest serving monarch of the UK, Elizabeth II, died peacefully at Balmoral castle aged 96, the royal family said in a statement on Thursday. The Queen was placed under medical supervision earlier on Thursday after her condition deteriorated. She breathed her last in Scotland. Condolences poured in from around the world following the demise of the 96-year-old monarch.

The Union Jack flag at the British High Commission in New Delhi was flown at half-mast on Friday following the demise of Queen Elizabeth II.

"Her Majesty lived a life of service, of constancy which inspired and continues to inspire deep respect and affection. On this sad day, I remember what She gave to my country and to so many people around the world," British High Commissioner to Alex Ellis tweeted.

India on Friday declared one-day mourning on September 11 on the passing away of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.

"As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, the Government of India has decided that there will be one day of State Mourning on September 11th throughout India," reads a statement from the Ministry of Home Affairs.



On the day of Mourning, the statement mentioned that the National Flag will be flown at half-mast throughout India in all buildings where the National Flag is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment on the day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered her as a "stalwart of our times", saying she "provided inspiring leadership to her nation and people" and "personified dignity and decency in public life".

Taking to Twitter, Modi wrote, "I will never forget her warmth and kindness. During one of the meetings, she showed me the handkerchief Mahatma Gandhi gifted her at her wedding. I will always cherish that gesture."

The Queen had been suffering from what Buckingham Palace called "episodic mobility problems" since the end of last year. After her coffin is brought back to London, the Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for about four days before her funeral.

As per the media reports, to give tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on her demise, royal gun salutes of 96 rounds to mark each year of her long life took place in London, Belfast, Cardiff and Edinburgh.

Her elder son, King Charles III acceded to the throne immediately following the death of Elizabeth II on Thursday. He described losing his mother as "a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family".

During this period of mourning, he said he and his family would be "comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the Queen was so widely held".

He has been preparing to be King for his entire life and has chosen to use his Christian name for his title as monarch, just like his late beloved mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The formal process of proclaiming him King will be carried out by the Accession Council - a group made up of Privy Counsellors, Great Officers of State, the Lord Mayor of London, Realm High Commissioners and senior civil servants. (ANI)

