Political developments in Nepal its internal matter, says India

New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): India on Wednesday said it views the recent political developments in Nepal regarding the dissolution of Parliament and calling of fresh elections as an "internal matter" of that country.

A statement from India's Ministry of External Affairs said the political issues were to be tackled by Kathmandu under its domestic framework.

"We view the recent political developments in Nepal as their internal matters, which are to be dealt with by them under their domestic framework and democratic processes. India remains unwavering in its support for Nepal and its people on their journey towards progress and peace," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.



The Himalayan nation plunged into political turmoil after Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli lost a vote of confidence in the Parliament early this month.

The political uncertainty comes at a time when the nation is facing a devastating surge of COVID-19 cases.

Last week, the country faced a fresh crisis after President Bidya Devi Bhandari dissolved Parliament following unsuccessful attempts to obtain a majority to form a new government by caretaker Prime Minister Oli and opposition leader Sher Bahadur Deuba.

President Bidya Devi Bhandari fixed general elections for November but the country has been rocked by political protests. (ANI)

