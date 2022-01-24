Political parties promoting ethnic divide in Pak's Sindh, says provincial Minister

Karachi [Pakistan], January 24 (ANI): Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) are attempting to promote ethnic divide in Sindh province in Pakistan, said province's Information Minister Saeed Ghani on Sunday, according to a media report.

Ghani during a press conference on Sunday asked MQM-P, JI, Grand Democratic Alliance and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf as to why they were protesting against the local government law and not against the federal government on the price hikes, gas crisis, shortage of urea and other issues being faced by the public, reported Dawn.

The Minister also noted that JI had been staging a sit-in outside the provincial assembly and the government was not taking any action against them but he assured that the action would be taken if they took the law into their hands.



With regard to a recent murder of an MQM activist in Sindh's Tando Allahyar, Ghani said that there were no political motives behind the killing but a group had unduly made an attempt to make the Sindh government a party to this dispute, according to Dawn.

The MQM-P had been attempting to stir ethnic clash in the province on the basis of this incident, Minister Ghani said stressing that the latest killing in Tando Allahyar had occurred because of enmity between two families.

However, the Minister further admitted that the alleged killer and the deceased belonged to two different political parties. (ANI)

