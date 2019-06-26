Pompeo meets EAM Jaishankar, NSA Doval

New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval here on Wednesday.

Upon Pompeo's arrival, Ajit Doval received him personally outside South Block, while Jaishankar will be hosting a lunch for him.

"Welcoming a special guest! Continuing the emphasis on high-level Indo-US exchanges, EAM @DrSJaishankar warmly welcomed @SecPompeo as the first US dignitary to visit India after elections. @SecPompeo is the first Foreign Minister to be hosted by EAM, tweeted Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Raveesh Kumar, alongside a photo of the two leaders shaking hands.

Earlier in the day, the diplomatic sources here said that Jaishankar and Pompeo's meeting was being seen as an opportunity for both the leaders to get to know each other better.

The two will set the stage for the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump at the sidelines of G-20 Summit in Osaka, sources added.

Earlier in the day, Pompeo met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Pompeo's visit comes days after the US expressed disagreement on India's decision to buy the long-range S-400 missile defence system from Russia, saying it will have serious implications on defence ties.

Recently, India imposed retaliatory tariffs on 25 American goods, less than two weeks after Trump announced an end to preferential trade treatment for India over the trade barriers.

Last year, India had announced tariffs in retaliation to higher US import duties on steel and aluminium. (ANI)

