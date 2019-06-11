Pompeo to accompany Trump to Japan, S Korea for denuclearisation talks

Washington [USA], Jun 11 (ANI): US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo is scheduled to accompany President Donald Trump on his visit to Japan and South Korea in late June, as per the US State Department.

The US official will be joining Trump after paying a visit to India and Sri Lanka from June 24 to June 30, reports Xinhua.

Washington will be holding talks over the denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula during its respective meetings with the two East Asian nations.

He will be present during the US President's meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on the sidelines of the G20 Summit, which is slated to be held in Osaka from June 28 to 29.

Morgan Ortagus, the Spokesperson for the US State Department, added that Trump and Pompeo would then head to South Korea to hold a meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

This comes as denuclearisation talks between the US and North Korea have hit a roadblock after the second summit between the two countries in Vietnam earlier this year. No signs of thaw can be seen as yet, especially after North Korea tested multiple short-range missiles last month. (ANI)

