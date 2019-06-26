US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval
US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval

Pompeo to hold talks with NSA Ajit Doval

ANI | Updated: Jun 26, 2019 10:05 IST

New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo, who is in India on a three-day visit, is slated to meet National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval here on Wednesday to hold talks on a host of issues, including terrorism and defence.
The meeting comes days after the US expressed disagreement on India's decision to buy the long-range S-400 missile defence system from Russia, saying it will have serious implications on defence ties.
It also comes two days ahead of the meeting scheduled between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump in Osaka, Japan on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit.
As part of his visit, Pompeo is also scheduled to meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Prime Minister Modi later today. Jaishankar will also host a lunch for his US counterpart.
Recently, India imposed retaliatory tariffs on 25 American goods, less than two weeks after Trump announced an end to preferential trade treatment for India over the trade barriers.
Last year, India had announced tariffs in retaliation to higher US import duties on steel and aluminium. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 11:06 IST

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets PM Modi

New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo, who is on a three-day visit to India, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 09:34 IST

Pompeo to pitch for lower trade barriers during talks with Modi,...

Washington [US], June 26 (ANI): US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo will put forward the US' demand for reducing trade barriers imposed by India during his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 07:54 IST

Modi visit is proof that island nation is safe: Sri Lanka...

New Delhi [India], Jun 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Sri Lanka is a proof that the country is safe, said the island nation Tourism Minister John Amaratunga.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 23:49 IST

Melania Trump's spokesperson Stephanie Grisham named White House...

Washington DC [USA], Jun 25 (ANI): Melania Trump's chief spokesperson Stephanie Grisham has been named as the next White House Press Secretary and Communications Director, the US first Lady announced on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 23:30 IST

Ambassador of India to Madagascar presents his credentials to...

Moroni [Comoros], Jun 25 (ANI): Ambassador of India to Madagascar Abhay Kumar presented his credentials to President of Comoros Azali Assoumani in country's capital Moroni on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 22:34 IST

Migrant workers stranded in Dubai return to India

Dubai [UAE], Jun 25 (ANI): Nine of the ten migrant labourers from Odisha held captive by their employees in Dubai returned to India on Tuesday, while one would travel back to the country tomorrow, Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi has said.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 21:40 IST

Fail to understand why sanitary workers jobs are allocated...

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 25 (ANI): Human rights activist Kapil Dev on Tuesday questioned why in Pakistan, sanitary workers jobs were allocated solely to Christians.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 18:59 IST

Moscow has information downed US drone violated Iranian airspace

Jerusalem [Israel], June 25 (ANI): Moscow has information that the US military drone, which was shot down by Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) last week, was flying within Iranian airspace, said Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 17:28 IST

6.6 magnitude quake rattles Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula

Ust'-Kamchatsk [Russia], June 25 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 6.6 on the Richter scale struck Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula on Tuesday, according to the United States Geological Survey.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 16:57 IST

2 killed, 165 injured in massive blast in southern Kazakhstan

Arys [Kazakhstan], Jun 25 (ANI): Two people were killed and 165 others sustained injuries after an explosion rocked a military depot in the southern province of Turkestan, country's Ministry of Internal Affairs said on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 16:08 IST

India calls for de-escalation of tensions between US, Iran

New Delhi [India], Jun 25 (ANI): India on Wednesday called on Iran and the United States to de-escalate their tensions, amid strained bilateral ties between them, diplomatic sources said on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 15:14 IST

Over 20 terrorist groups, including Pak-based LeT, active in...

New York [USA], Jun 25 (ANI): Over 20 regional and international terrorist groups, including Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) are currently fighting against government forces in Afghanistan, mainly in the border areas, according to a recent UN report.

Read More
iocl