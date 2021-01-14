Pope Francis, predecessor Benedict XVI vaccinated against Covid-19

Moscow [Russia], January 14 (ANI/Sputnik): Pope Francis and Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI have received their first doses of COVID-19 vaccines under the immunization campaign in the Vatican, Holy See spokesman Matteo Bruni told reporters on Thursday.



The Vatican launched its vaccination campaign on Wednesday. According to prior media reports, Pope Francis was administered the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine the same day, in a gesture that is sure to encourage believers to take the vaccine.

"I can confirm that as part of the vaccination program of the Vatican City State, as of today, the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine has been administered to Pope Francis and to the Pope Emeritus [Benedict XVI]," Bruni said.

The vaccination campaign in the Vatican prioritizes health care and public safety staff, those often in contact with the public, and the elderly. Pope Francis is 84 years old and Benedict XVI is aged 93. (ANI/Sputnik)

