Portugal to be India's partner country at Technology Submit 2020

New Delhi [India], Feb 14 (ANI): Portugal will be India's partner country at the Technology Submit 2020 to be held in the national capital later this year, President Ram Nath Kovind announced here on Friday.

"I am delighted to say that Portugal will be our partner country at the technology submit 2020 to be held in Delhi later this year Our startup collaboration," said Kovind during a press conference with Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa.

India will also organise the Youth Hachaton in Portugal later this year, announced Kovind.

Marcelo, who is on a four-day visit to India, held talks with Kovind earlier in the day.

"The agreement has indeed boosted to our bilateral ties taken our relations to a new high," he added.

India and Portugal on Friday exchanged 14 agreements and understanding in various fields including one on the maritime corporation, said Kovind. He added the two countries' collaboration in the field of science and technology is making new headway.

"Today we have exchanged 14 agreements and understandings. Our collaboration in the field of science and technology is making new headway," said Kovind during a press conference with Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa.

The agreements were signed in the fields of nano-biotechnology, higher education, among other areas, while several other agreements have been exchanged.

Marcelo is accompanied by Minister of State and Foreign Affairs Prof Augusto Santos Silva, Secretary of State for Internationalisation Prof Eurico Brilhante Dias and Secretary of State for National Defense Jorge Seguro Sanche. (ANI)

