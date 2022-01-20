Positivity rate soars near 45 pc as Nepal continues to register record number of COVID cases

Kathmandu [Nepal], January 20 (ANI): Nepal on Thursday registered another record number of 12,338 new cases of COVID-19 as the positivity rate in the Himalayan Nation soared to about 45 per cent.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, new cases has been confirmed after 21,007 samples underwent RT-PCR and 6,490 samples underwent antigen tests in the last 24 hours. Earlier on Wednesday alone, Nepal had recorded 11,353 new cases of infection.

As per the ministry, the Himalayan Nation buffered between India and China now has a positivity rate of 44.87 per cent while the recovery rate stands at 92.2 per cent. For the third day in a row, the COVID cases in Nepal have set a record-high number of cases and are expected to reach about 20,000 cases on a daily basis as it reaches the peak.



On Thursday, Kathmandu Valley registered more than half of the confirmed cases out of which Kathmandu registered 5,001 cases, Bhaktapur recorded 850 and Lalitpur recorded 1,130 cases.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, there were four coronavirus-related deaths reported in the past 24 hours. With this, the COVID-19 death toll in the country is 11,632 to date.

Currently, there are 57,328 active cases in the country. In the past 24-hour period, 649 infected patients recovered. (ANI)

