Sri Lankan High Commissioner to India Austin Fernando (File photo)
Sri Lankan High Commissioner to India Austin Fernando (File photo)

Post-Easter Sunday attacks, Sri Lanka giving concessions on air tickets, hotel rates to boost tourism: Envoy

ANI | Updated: Nov 02, 2019 01:33 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 2 (ANI): As Sri Lanka recovers from the deadly Easter Sunday attacks that took place in April this year, Sri Lankan High Commissioner to India, Austin Fernando on Friday stressed that the government has taken steps to boost the tourism sector such as giving concessions on air tickets and hotel rates.
"When an incident like what happened on April 21 happens in any country, then you cannot expect the situation to stabilise soon. But as time goes by, I am happy to say that tourists from India, China and Western countries are coming into Sri Lanka. We are expecting about 2.5 million tourists by the end of this year. But we may not achieve that figure. The numbers may range from six to seven lakhs. We are doing a lot of work to put things back in shape," he told ANI here.
"For boosting tourism, we are giving concessions on air tickets and hotel rates. It is a matter of correcting the situation as it was earlier. If we have to touch 2 million (mark for tourists visiting Sri Lanka), then we would be satisfied. But if it goes to around 2.5 million then we will be happier," the envoy said.
Multiple blasts ripped through Sri Lanka on April 21, when the Christian community was celebrating Easter Sunday. The explosions rattled churches and high-end hotels across the country, killing 258 people and injuring over 500.
A local terror group called National Thowheeth Jama'ath had claimed the responsibility for the devastating attacks.
Speaking about the upcoming presidential election in Sri Lanka, Fernando was optimistic that the electoral process would be peaceful.
"Elections will be held on November 16 and there are 35 candidates contesting. There are several candidates from major parties. There are alliances that have been organised by political parties so that the election is held in a competitive manner. The Election Commission is continuously monitoring the situation. The Election Commission is very confident that the election will go peacefully," he said.
During an event organised by Aska Beverages at the Sri Lankan embassy, the High Commissioner stressed the bilateral trade deficit between Sri Lanka and India.
"This is a very important event for us because we are having a negative trade balance. Anything which can bring more foreign exchange to the country is fine. This is one item which is sold in Sri Lanka and we want to get into the international market," Fernando said. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 23:56 IST

India, Germany to deepen efforts to resume stalled negotiations...

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): India and Germany on Friday underlined their determination to enhance bilateral trade investment and agreed to deepen efforts to resume the stalled negotiations between European Union and New Delhi on the free trade agreement.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 23:34 IST

KM Birla thanks PM Modi for joining Group's golden jubilee...

Bangkok (Thailand), Nov 1 (ANI): Chairman of Aditya Birla Group Kumar Mangalam Birla has expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to join the conglomerate's golden jubilee celebrations in Thailand.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 23:21 IST

Azadi March: Fazlur Rehman gives Imran Khan 2-day ultimatum to resign

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 1 (ANI): Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Friday gave Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan the ultimatum of two days to resign in the face of the massive ongoing anti-government -- Azadi March -- in the country.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 23:03 IST

Time to send Imran Khan's govt packing, says Shehbaz Sharif at...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 1 (ANI): Hitting out at Prime Minister Imran Khan-led central government, Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said that the time has come to send the "fake" government packing.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 23:00 IST

Kumar Mangalam Birla praises PM Modi for improving 'ease of...

Bangkok (Thailand), Nov 1 (ANI): Chairman of Aditya Birla Group Kumar Mangalam Birla on Friday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi led Central government for facilitating 'ease of doing business' in India.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 22:59 IST

Network for Crisis Management's 17th annual conference to be...

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): The 17th annual Crisis Management Conference (CMC) of the Network for Crisis Management will be held in the Philippines' capital Manila on November 14 and 15.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 21:58 IST

Rajnath Singh pays floral tributes to Lal Bahadur Shastri in Tashkent

Tashkent [Uzbekistan], Nov 1 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid floral tributes to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri at his memorial in Uzbekistan's capital Tashkent on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 20:33 IST

US: 4 killed in shooting during Halloween party in California

Washington DC [USA], Nov 1 (ANI): At least four people were killed and four others sustained injuries in a shooting incident during a Halloween party in Orinda, California on Thursday night, police has said.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 20:33 IST

German Chancellor Merkel, PM Modi pay homage at Gandhi Smriti

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Angela Merkel paid homage at the Gandhi Smriti here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 20:00 IST

US working will allies to ensure adequate oil supply to offset...

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): The United States is working with its allies to ensure adequate oil supply in the market so as to offset sanctions on Iran, country's Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Friday, adding that Washington is sensitive to the fact that India has tremendous energy needs

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 19:21 IST

Nepal: School building built with India's assistance inaugurated

Kathmandu [Nepal], Nov 1 (ANI): Indian Ambassador to Nepal Manjeev Singh Puri on Friday inaugurated a school building constructed with India's assistance in Nepal's western district of Darchula.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 18:05 IST

Germal Chancellor Merkel meets President Kovind

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday called on President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhawan here.

Read More
iocl